2 arrested in Florida after allegedly dumping body in Georgia river

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two people allegedly linked to a homicide case in DeKalb County, Georgia, were arrested in Florida last week, according to TV station WCTV.
Quoting officials, the station identified the suspects as Rondriques Brundage and Caroline Alicia Davis and said they were "found hiding at the Motel 6" in Tallahassee.
The station said Brundage was wanted in the July 8 shooting death of Rodrell Matthews, 34, who was found five days later in South River by a fisherman. Court records show he is charged with murder.
Davis, who has family in Tallahassee, was charged with concealing a death and tampering with evidence for allegedly assisting Brundage with covering up the death, WCTV said.
Another suspect, Antavis Ivey, is already in the DeKalb jail on the same charges as Davis.
Police said they found Ivey and learned of the other suspects after a tipster told officers about a car that allegedly transported the body to the river.
Further information, including a possible motive for the death, hasn’t been released.
