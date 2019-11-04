2 boys open hot chocolate stand to raise cash for Cleveland police officer battling cancer

Two Ohio boys continue to do good deeds to help police officers in need.
Brothers Josiah and Gideon Trank, of Brooklyn, opened a hot chocolate stand and raise money to help pay medical costs for Cleveland police Officer David Muniz, who is battling cancer, WJW reported.
“I want him to know he is not alone, we are here, and we can help,” Gideon told the television station.
The boys have helped police officers in the past. This summer they sold lemonade to raise more than $5,000 for the family of Cleveland police Officer Vu Nguyen, who died in the line of duty in 2018. In September, Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher presented the boys and their friend, Matthew Bennett, with a certificate of recognition.
“We have done lemonade stands in the past, but now it’s kinda cold so I told the boys we could wait, but they wanted to do it now and suggested selling hot drinks," the boys' mother, Machelle Trank, told WJW.
She posted a photo of the boys in action on her Facebook page Monday.
The stand was open Monday but sales were slow, the television station reported.
“They will come, they won’t let the officer down,” Josiah said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}