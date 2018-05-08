  • 2 Chainz proposes to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward at 2018 Met Gala

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    NEW YORK -

    Rapper 2 Chainz surprised his wife, Kesha Ward Epps, by asking her to marry him again at the Met Gala red carpet.

    Dressed in Versace, the 40-year-old got down on one knee on the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art stairs and proposed.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Complex asked the rapper how long he had been planning the romantic gesture, to which he said, “Just about a minute ago.”

    “It’s crazy, he just gave me this!” Epps told reporters on the red carpet just after the proposal. “So happy! I love it.”

    People reported that  2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, preciously proposed to Epps in 2013 at the BET Awards, but the two never made it official.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 Chainz proposes to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward at 2018 Met Gala

  • Headline Goes Here

    New York AG Eric Schneiderman resigns amid report he physically…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hawaii volcano eruption destroys dozens of homes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jeff Bezos tweets Emerson quote about making world better place,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hurricane names for 2018 are out: Are you on the list?