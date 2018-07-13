2 children hanging outside Chicago window coaxed back into apartment

CHICAGO - Two children were rescued from a Chicago building after they were seen hanging out of a third-floor window, WGN reported.
Passersby saw the children and yelled for an adult to get them away from the apartment, but no one responded, the television station reported.
After a few minutes, one person got a ladder and brought the children back into the apartment, WGN reported.
The whereabouts of the children’s parents were unknown, the television station reported.
