  • 2 FedEx trucks involved in Georgia crash, spill holiday packages along freeway

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - If you're expecting a package from FedEx, you may want to check on your shipment.

    Two FedEx trucks were involved in a crash on I-75 in Cobb County, Georgia, Monday afternoon, sprawling packages across the interstate.

    According to Georgia 511, the trucks sideswiped each other on I-75 SB near Barrett Parkway.

    The packages were moved out of lanes of traffic onto the shoulder. At least one lane was shut down as crews worked to clean up the mess.

