0 2 injured in accidental explosion at Kentucky UPS facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. - An apparently accidental explosion at a UPS Freight maintenance facility in Kentucky left at least two people injured Wednesday morning, Lexington fire officials said.

Authorities learned of the blast, at the UPS facility on Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington, around 7:40 a.m. Fire Battalion Chief Jason Wells said crews found “significant structural damage” to the facility when they arrived, with the explosion damaging the roof and walls of the building.

Now closer to the UPS Freight building, where we can see plenty of damage. pic.twitter.com/DBfCeURdLY — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) May 30, 2018

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, which Wells described as minor burns and concussion-type injuries. They were conscious and talking after the blast, Wells said.

“I believe we’re extremely lucky,” he said.

Six other people who were in the area were taken to the hospital for observation.

Wells said authorities believe that acetylene tanks on a truck and trailer inside the maintenance facility exploded Wednesday morning. The chemical is used for welding, among other things.

Still very active at the UPS facility on Blue Sky Pkwy after this morning’s explosion. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/jh57x6OM0O — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) May 30, 2018

“There was some work going on to the truck but we don’t know the extent of the work or if that’s potentially related to the cause,” Wells said at a news briefing Wednesday morning. “At this time, there’s nothing that leads us to believe that this is anything but accidental.”

Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion. The building has been evacuated and everyone is accounted for. We will remain on the scene for several hours investigating and making sure the area is safe. — Lexington KY Fire (@LexKYFire) May 30, 2018

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion.

