  • 2 injured in accidental explosion at Kentucky UPS facility

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LEXINGTON, Ky. - An apparently accidental explosion at a UPS Freight maintenance facility in Kentucky left at least two people injured Wednesday morning, Lexington fire officials said.

    Authorities learned of the blast, at the UPS facility on Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington, around 7:40 a.m. Fire Battalion Chief Jason Wells said crews found “significant structural damage” to the facility when they arrived, with the explosion damaging the roof and walls of the building.

    Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, which Wells described as minor burns and concussion-type injuries. They were conscious and talking after the blast, Wells said.

    “I believe we’re extremely lucky,” he said.

    Six other people who were in the area were taken to the hospital for observation.

    Wells said authorities believe that acetylene tanks on a truck and trailer inside the maintenance facility exploded Wednesday morning. The chemical is used for welding, among other things.

    “There was some work going on to the truck but we don’t know the extent of the work or if that’s potentially related to the cause,” Wells said at a news briefing Wednesday morning. “At this time, there’s nothing that leads us to believe that this is anything but accidental.”

    Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion.

