1 dead, 1 injured in Nevada church shooting, officials say

A man fatally shot one person and injured another at a Nevada church during service Sunday afternoon, officials said.
One person is dead. The other victim was taken to a hospital with a leg injury, Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford told KOLO. The identities have not been released.
The suspected gunman, John Kelley O’Connor, 48, walked into Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around 1 p.m., started firing, then left and walked home. He is in custody, Tedford told KOLO.
“Our hearts go out to the family members of those who have lost someone and those who were in the church today where the tragedy occurred,” Tedford told KOLO.
The shooting happened in front of about 50 other parishioners, KOLO reported.
“It’s really too early to understand the motive,” Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman told KOLO.
Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) shared his condolences on Twitter.
Deeply saddened by the act of senseless violence in Fallon today at the LDS church. We are in contact with Mayor Tedford and other officials. My family and I are praying for all loved ones, churchgoers, and community members impacted by this tragedy.— Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) July 22, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
