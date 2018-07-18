2 kids bitten in separate shark attacks off Long Island shore

Two young people were bitten by sharks Wednesday afternoon in two separate attacks, WABC reports.
A 13-year-old boy was apparently bitten by a shark off the Atlantique shoreline on Fire Island while boogie boarding, officials said.
Emergency crews found a tooth in the teen’s leg, according to WABC. Wildlife officials are trying to determine what kind of species of shark was involved.
A girl was also bitten by a shark at Sailor Harbor on Fire Island, officials said. She suffered a bite wound to one of her legs.
“My daughter was not even 10 feet off the shore up to her waist. All of the sudden I see her panicking, and I could see something -- I couldn't tell what it was, but it was kind of flapping about,” Philip Polina, the girl's father, told WABC.
The attacks happened about 4.5 miles away from each other, WNBC reports.
Officials with the National Parks Service said the bite marks on both victims are “consistent with a large fish,” but there have been no sightings of a shark in the area and the incidents are not yet confirmed to be shark bites.
All public beaches on Fire Island are closed while the investigation continues.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}