  • $2 million worth of meth found hidden inside 500 Disney figurines

    By: Mark Winne, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia authorities confiscated more than 500 pounds of meth hidden inside wax Disney figurines.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The DEA told WSB-TV that this is one of the biggest meth busts ever in Gwinnett County in suburban Atlanta. 

    The meth -- with a street value of around $2 million -- was concealed inside 500 wax figurines.

    Robert Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA, says the figures were shaped like Disney figures, but there is nothing family-oriented about them.

    Murphy said the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta.

    Another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted. It’s believed that was intended as a decoy, Murphy said.

    The investigation involves cooperation between the DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security and the Gwinnett County Metro Drug Task Force.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    $2 million worth of meth found hidden inside 500 Disney figurines

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zuckerberg confirms Kogan gave Facebook data to firms other than…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Substitute teacher, Walt Disney employee busted in online sex sting, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    64lbs. of plastic found inside dead sperm whale leading to its death,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Washington man armed with 3 axes, knife threatens to kill officers at motel