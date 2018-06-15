2 riders fall 25 feet when roller coaster derails at Daytona Beach Boardwalk

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people fell from a roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after the coaster jumped the tracks, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the scene to rescue riders stuck on the malfunctioning coaster, officials said.
Two people fell 25 feet to the ground, according to news reports.
#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
The condition of the injured riders is unknown at this time.
A main road near the boardwalk was shutdown as emergency crews responded to the accident.
No other details are available at this time.
#DBFD Removing riders from rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/ilFDDeikra— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
