  • 2 shot at Ballpark Village in St. Louis

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot Sunday night at Ballpark Village, across from Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis, according to police.

    >> Read more trending news

    One of the victims was shot in the head and the other was hit in the thigh, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. They were both taken to the hospital

    The gunman is still on the loose, according to officials. 

    Police said several hundred people were at an event at the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House when a fight started and gunfire erupted, injuring bystanders, according to the Post-Dispatch.

    The Cardinals played a day game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 shot at Ballpark Village in St. Louis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ryan Reynolds shares Deadpool's rejection letter from Avengers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Earthquake felt in parts of Tennessee

  • Headline Goes Here

    French museum learns half its collection is counterfeit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lamborghini sheared in half after it hits light pole