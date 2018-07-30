2 suspects 'dressed as ladies' rob Family Dollar store in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two men wearing wigs and dressed as women were arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar store in Texas on Saturday night, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported.
A 911 caller said that two people armed with handguns forced employees and customers to the ground at the store, located in east Fort Worth. Fort Worth police spokesman Tracy Carter said the suspects were “dressed as ladies” and robbed a safe after zip-tying two employees, WFAA reported.
One suspect fled the store and was dressed in blue scrubs, the Star-Telegram reported. He was arrested by police; the second suspect was discovered hiding in the store by SWAT team and K-9 units and was also arrested, the newspaper reported.
Police did not identify the suspects, and no one was injured, WFAA reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}