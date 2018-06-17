  • 20 firefighters injured battling blaze at fire marshal's house on Staten Island

    NEW YORK - Twenty firefighters were injured Saturday battling a blaze that engulfed four houses including a fire marshal’s on Staten Island. 

    The fire marshal and his family were not at home when the fire started around 7 p.m., according to WLNY. No residents were injured, officials said. 

    “Fortunately, his family and his baby were down at the Jersey Shore for the weekend, but he (has) ... to come home and find that his house was destroyed,” James Leonard, chief of the department, told WLNY.

    More than 250 firefighters responded to the scene, getting the flames under control despite a defective hydrant. Four firefighters suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries; 16 had minor injuries. 

    Arson investigators are looking into the cause but do not believe it to be suspicious.

