2018 CMT Music Awards: Winners list

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NASHVILLE

    Here is a complete list of winners of the 2018 CMT Music Awards. The CMT Awards is country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show.

    • Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, "I'll Name The Dogs."
    • Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”
    • Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I'll Name The Dogs”
    • Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
    • Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”
    • Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”
    • Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
    • CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys And Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)

