2018 Emmys: John Legend one step closer to EGOT

John Legend is one step closer to achieving an EGOT -- an elite club of performers who have won all four of the entertainment industry’s major awards -- Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Legend scored his first Emmy nomination Thursday morning, for his role in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”
He will compete against Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”), Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”), Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”) and Jesse Plemons (“Black Mirror”) in the category.
Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, and Mel Brooks are among those who have achieved an EGOT.
Legend began his road to EGOT when he won three Grammy Awards in 2006.
He has won 10 to date.
Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen shared her excitement for her husband -- and dismay over the couple’s lack of space shelf for their awards.
13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018
“If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved,” Teigen tweeted. “But it's ok I AM SO PROUD!”
