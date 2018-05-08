0 2018 midterm elections: When to vote, how to register, what to bring in Tennessee

Tennessee voters will be heading to the polls in August for the midterm primary election.

In addition to voting on state, county and municipal seats, voters will be deciding who will be on the November ballot for the state’s nine U.S. House seats and one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats.

Here is a guide for Tennessee voters.

When are elections being held in Tennessee this year?

The primary election is Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 6.

>> Read more trending news

What time do the polls open and close?

Polls open and close at different times in Tennessee as part of the state is in the Eastern time zone and part is in the Central time zone. Polling places in the Eastern time zone usually open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.. In the Central time zone, polling places generally open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Contact your County Election Commission to verify the opening and closing times for your county.

How do I find my polling place?

Click here to lookup your polling place.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Anyone wishing to cast a vote in Tennessee must show a state-issued or federally-issued ID that has their name and photograph on it.

Which forms of IDs are acceptable?

Tennessee driver license with your photo

U.S. Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

U.S. Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

Federal law requires first time voters who register by mail to present one of the following:

A current photo identification with voter’s name and photo or:

If the photo identification is expired, the voter must also present one of the following: a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows the voter’s name and address.

Who can register to vote in Tennessee?

To vote in Tennessee you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Tennessee, at least 18 on or before the date of the election. You may not vote if you have been convicted of a felony unless your voting rights have been restored.

How do I register?

You may register online, or in person at your country election commission office. According to the Tennessee secretary of state’s office, you must have a Tennessee driver's license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID in order to submit an application online. If you do not have either one of those IDs, you must print the voter registration form and submit it by mail. A printed voter registration application must be postmarked or hand delivered to the proper county election commission office at least 30 days before an election.

I think I’m registered, is there any way to check?

Click here to check your registration status.

Can I get an absentee ballot?

You can vote using an absentee ballot if you meet these certain requirements. A registered voter may request an absentee ballot no earlier than 90 days and no later than seven days before an election.

Click here to download absentee ballot request form. For a vote to be counted, it must be at the county election commission no later than the close of polls on election day. For more information on absentee voting, click here.

Can I see a sample ballot?

The GoVoteTN app allows Tennesseans the opportunity to view their sample ballot, locate their polling location and learn about their district.

Can I post a selfie showing my friends how I voted?

Voters in Tennessee are prohibited from taking photos in polling places.

What if I have trouble casting my ballot at the polling place?

If you are having trouble voting or are told you cannot vote, ask to speak to a supervisor. If your problem is not resolved, you can report the issue to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The phone number to call to report an issue with voting is (800) 253-3931.

For more information about the 2018 midterm elections, see:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.