2018 World's Ugliest Dog Contest: Contestants, how to vote and past winners

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PETALUMA, Calif. -

    The World’s Ugliest Dog Competition is getting underway at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, and this year, fans around the world can vote for their favorite to win the People’s Choice Award.

    The World’s Ugliest Dog Competition takes place Saturday, June 23, after each contestant struts their stuff down the red carpet.

    The California fair tradition dates back 30 years. Most of the World’s Ugliest Dog contestants are up for adoption and the event helps raise awareness of pet rescue and adoption.

    Past winners have been rescued from animal shelters and puppy mills.

    Last year’s winner was Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff who was being fostered by the Dogwood Animal Rescue Group.

    Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, was crowned 2017's World's Ugliest Dog.

    World's Ugliest Dog Competition

     

    Martha has since been adopted.

     

    The first place winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog Competition wins $1,500 and the grand trophy. The second place winner will receive $1,000 and third place will be granted $500. 

    One dog will also be awarded the Spirit Award, which highlights one special dog and owner who have overcome obstacles or provided service in the community -- such as visiting nursing homes, reading at local libraries with children or spending time with patients in hospitals.

    Cast your vote for People’s Choice Award in the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog competition ﻿here﻿

