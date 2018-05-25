  • 22-year-old uses ‘odd' strategy to win $2 million on lotto scratch off

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old man whose strategy is to only play odd-numbered scratch off tickets, won $2 million from the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Dazzler game.

    >> Read more trending news

    The player, who wanted to remain anonymous, took the lump-sum payout of $1.3 million Wednesday, according to lottery officials

    “Winning this much money at my age gives me endless opportunities if I’m smart about how I spend it, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” he said.

    The win came from the player’s odd strategy. 

    He walked into the Busatti Party Store and asked the clerk what number the ticket was on his favorite game, the Diamond Dazzler. 

    “Twenty-one,” she replied. 

    He had to have it. He scratched the $20 ticket off in the store and saw it was a winner. He looked at the clerk then at his friend who was with him before running out to his car.

    He plans to buy a new vehicle and invest the rest. 

    More than $72 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    22-year-old uses ‘odd' strategy to win $2 million on lotto scratch off

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles over cruise control issue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cruise ship deserter captured at Atlanta Amtrak station, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eat this popular breakfast food daily to avoid heart attacks, strokes,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mystery wolf-like creature stumps experts in Montana