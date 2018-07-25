2nd Amendment protects right to openly carry guns in public, appeals court rules

LOS ANGELES - Openly carrying a firearm in public for self-defense is protected under the U.S. Constitution, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.
According to The Associated Press, the ruling issued by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Hawaii man George Young's Second Amendment rights were violated when officials refused to grant him an open-carry permit. Previously, a lower court had ruled that "the amendment only applied to guns kept in homes," the AP reported.
In the ruling, Judge Diarmuid O'Scannlain wrote that the court didn't take gun violence lightly, "but, for better or for worse, the Second Amendment does protect a right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense."
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
