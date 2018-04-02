3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 3-year-old dead in DeKalb County, Georgia.
According to Atlanta's WSB-TV, a woman was driving when another vehicle pulled up alongside her and someone inside fired a shot into the rear passenger door.
Her child was strapped into the rear passenger seat.
“She saw somebody who was pointing what appeared to be a paintball gun at her vehicle and she heard a real gunshot,” DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy said.
Police said the incident happened on Eastland Road late Sunday near southeast Atlanta.
The mother said she did not think anything of it and kept driving until she eventually pulled over.
The woman stopped at the intersection of Bouldercrest Road and Cecilia Drive, where she found her child unresponsive.
“She found that her child was in the backseat unresponsive and discovered the 3 year-old child had been shot,” Conroy said.
Medics took the child from the backseat and rushed the boy to the hospital. He later died.
Crime scene investigators found one bullet hole in the SUV where the child was sitting.
Police said they are looking for a gray Dodge Charger with a temporary tag.
