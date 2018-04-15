4 baboons escape research facility

SAN ANTONIO - Four baboons escaped from a primate research facility Saturday.
The baboons left their enclosure and got out of the perimeter fence of the Southwest National Primate Research Center, according to WOAI.
Three of the baboons were caught within 30 minutes, the other is still on the loose but believed to be on the facility’s property, according to WOAI.
PRIMATE ON THE RUN: Pictures sent in by a KSAT 12 viewer show what appears to be a primate running along a street near Military Drive between Loop 410 and Highway 151. https://t.co/Q8PDm7uThP— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) April 14, 2018
Veterinarians checked out the baboons and said they were OK, according to WOAI.
