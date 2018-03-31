0 4 shot in drive-by 'gun battle,' deputies say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. - Four people were shot Saturday morning in what Cleveland County deputies believe was a running gun battle between occupants of two separate vehicles traveling on U.S. 74 near Kings Mountain.

One vehicle with three gunshot victims crashed in the eastbound lane on U.S. 74 around 2:15 a.m., while the other vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Officials said two of those shot were taken to a hospital, while the third left, but later showed up at a hospital for treatment.

“Innocent bystanders just not knowing. You’ve just got to be careful,” said Candice McKinney, who lives nearby. “Normally, if you say shooting, they automatically know did you hear this, did you hear that, but I’ve heard nothing.”

A fourth victim, the occupant of the vehicle that fled the scene, was dropped off at CMC-Cleveland by acquaintances who quickly left, deputies say.

“The reason why we moved to Kings Mountain is to get away from stuff like that,” Kings Mountain resident Jeffrey Gillespie said. “Makes me a little nervous. I’m on call 24/7, so I’m on this road all time of night.”

Officials are investigating and said all of the gunshot victims are men in their mid-to-late 20s.

“At this time, the case is being actively investigated by Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division despite a lack of cooperation from all the known victims, suspects and witnesses,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said. “This is such an incredibly stupid incident with so much potential danger to innocent people. I can’t imagine what would cause people to engage in this type of behavior.”

