  • 5 arrested for murder of New York teen who was hacked to death with machete

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    NEW YORK -

    Police arrested five people Sunday in connection with a brutal machete attack on a teen outside a Bronx bodega earlier in the week. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was pulled out of the Cruz and Chiky grocery Wednesday by members of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, who beat him, hacked him with a machete and left him to die on the sidewalk outside the store in what officials believe was a case of mistaken identity, according to the New York Post

    Gang members wrongly believed Guzman-Feliz was in a revenge sex video posted online that featured a relative of one of the attackers, according to the Post

    A leader of the gang later apologized on Facebook for the mistake, according to WPIX

    The teen’s mother said her son was a good boy who had never been in a gang. He was a member of the NYPD Explorers Program for Youth and dreamed of one day becoming a detective, Leandra Feliz told the Post

    “Since he was 5 years old, he told me, ‘Mommy, I want to be a police,’” she said. 

    The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

    GoFundMe account, set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses and other costs has raised more than $125,000 as of Sunday evening.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories