$5 million lawsuit filed against Rachael Ray's 'Nutrish' dog food brand

A New York man is suing celebrity cook Rachael Ray’s dog food brand Nutrish for $5 million, claiming it contains a chemical found in herbicides.
The product is marketed as “natural food for dogs” with “no artificial flavors or preservatives.” The suit claims an independent lab found glyphosate, which can be found in weed-killing products like Roundup, in the dog food.
The J.M. Smucker Company, which owns the Nutrish brand, said they’re reviewing the claim.
“Rachael herself has always championed the great lengths Ainsworth Pet Nutrition and now The J.M. Smucker Company take to create and provide the highest-quality and safest pet food products on the market,” a spokesman told the New York Daily News.
