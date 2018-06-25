0 5 Seconds of Summer edges Beyoncé-Jay-Z collaboration, tops Billboard charts

Australian pop-punk band 5 Seconds of Summer debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the United States that will be released this week, edging the collaborative LP of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and a push by fans of the late rapper XXXTentacion, Billboard reported.

“Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer, sold 142,000 total copies in the week following its June 15 release, Rolling Stone reported. Of that number, 117,000 were in traditional album sales, Billboard reported.

It is the group’s third album and the third to top the U.S. charts, following its self-titled debut album in 2014 and “Sounds Good Feels Good” the following year.

“You are every reason why we feel like the luckiest people alive," the band wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums. The entire chart will be posted by Billboard on Tuesday.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with “Everything is Love,” which the pair released as the Carters, Rolling Stone reported. The album sold 123,000 total copies.

According to Billboard, a late social media push by the band propelled “Youngblood” past “Everything Is Love” for the top spot on the charts.

Two albums by XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on June 18, cracked the top 10: “?,” which debuted at No. 1 on March 31, jumped from 24th to the third spot. His “17” album from 2017 jumped from No. 60 to No. 7, Billboard reported.

I am have a solitary moment of great-fullness, and I am letting go of the numbers games that come with art sometimes. A number 1 album would be amazing. But at the heart of this incredible situation, I am just happy people are listening.

Thank you everyone for just.. listening — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) June 20, 2018

