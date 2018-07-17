0 6 nurses in same unit discover they are pregnant at same time

Six nurse practitioners at a hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, were surprised to learn they are pregnant at the same time.

The women are known as “The Fabulous Six Pack” among their patients at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The six nurses work for an outpatient hematology/oncology unit at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Two of the women will be first-time moms, and the other four already have one child, said hospital spokesperson Eryn Johnson.

The women’s due dates range from the end of July to December.

Johnson said that all of the nurses enjoy sharing their pregnancy journeys and tips with each other.

“It's exciting because, you see these people every day and they're a part of you family, and now they're your pregnant buddies,” said assistant nurse manager Katie Carlton.

“It’s quite the bond that’s been established,” Johnson said.

The expectant mothers told WXII that while most of them were planning to get get pregnant, it was a surprise when it all happened to all of them at the same time.

One thing that wasn’t anticipated -- six nurses taking maternity leave at the same time.

Johnson said there is a plan in place to cover the nurses’ work during maternity leave.

