  • 6 people shot at backyard barbecue party in Baltimore

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BALTIMORE - Six people were shot during a backyard barbecue in Baltimore on Saturday night.

    Partygoers told police that an unknown person entered the yard where the barbecue was being held and opened fire just after 11:30 p.m., WBFF reports.

    A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Two 22-year-old women were shot in the ankle and another 22-year-old woman was shot in the thigh.

    Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the ankle and another 23-year-old man was shot in the hip.

    The victims are all expected to survive. 

    No arrests have been made.

