6,100 gallons of milk spill on Michigan road

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Don't cry over spilled milk? A few commuters in Michigan may have shed a few tears Friday night after facing a messy ride home.

    A semitrailer driver lost control of his vehicle after attempting a turn on a roundabout in Coopersville, which caused the tanker to roll over and spill its contents: 6,100 gallons of milk, WZZM reported.

    The area was closed to traffic for approximately three hours while a crew cleaned up the mess, WZZM reported.

