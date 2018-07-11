64-year-old shot by man he picked up at gas station to help with yard work, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the person they say shot a 64-year-old man after the man gave the gunman a ride.
Grady Jenkins initially survived the June 10 shooting, but later died from the gunshot wound, police say.
Police say Jenkins drove to the Citgo gas station in Decatur and picked up a man to do some yard work.
When the two men made it back to Jenkins’ Oregon Trail home, the suspect demanded cash and the keys to Jenkins’ SUV, police say.
The gunman then pulled out a gun and shot Jenkins in the stomach, police say.
Surveillance video obtained by Channel 2's Audrey Washington shows the man believed to be the shooter running from Jenkins' home.
