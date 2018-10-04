The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a massive recall of more than 6.5 million pounds of beef products that could be contaminated with Salmonella Newport.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service division of the USDA says the health risk is high in the Class 1 recall.
The beef products, which include ground beef, were packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7 and have the establishment number “EST. 267 in the USDA inspection mark.
The beef was shipped to stores and institutions across the country, the USDA said in a press release.
So far the department’s investigation has found 57 patients from 16 states with illnesses linked to eating the contaminated beef.
Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which the USDA says is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.
Common symptoms of the condition include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food.
For a complete list of recalled products, click here.
