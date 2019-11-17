7 employees fired after fighting in Milwaukee Popeyes

Seven Popeyes employees were fired after a video shows workers fighting inside a Wisconsin restaurant’s dining room area.
Video shows two female employees hitting each other around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while several other workers try to pry them apart and keep them at bay, WITI reported.
"I heard one of them yell, 'It's a fight,’" Richard Fourté, who recorded the video, told WITI. "They ran to the back by the grills, OK. Now, there was a fight back there. I didn't get that one on tape."
Police arrived but did not arrest anyone. It is unclear what led to the fracas.
“This was an unfortunate, isolated incident which we take very seriously,” John Brodersen, Popeyes franchise owner, told WITI. “The dining room was closed immediately after the altercation at 9:30 p.m. As a result of this, seven employees were terminated from the company, including the manager on duty.”
Popeyes restaurants across the country have been the scene of violent incidents.
Earlier this month, a 55-year-old woman was body slammed in the parking lot of a Tennessee location. In another incident, a customer and employee were seen on video throwing trays at each other at a San Antonio restaurant. Before that, a man was fatally stabbed for cutting in line at a Maryland Popeyes.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}