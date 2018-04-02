  • 7-foot alligator slows traffic on Florida interstate

    By: Danae Leake, ActionNewsJax.com

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An alligator slowed traffic on I-295 in Jacksonville on Sunday. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call about a wandering alligator on the northbound side of I-295. 

    When they arrived, deputies helped direct traffic. 

    Dash cam video from a driver showed authorities capturing the reportedly 7-foot long reptile.

    The animal appeared to be resting against the concrete median barrier of the interstate. 

     

     

