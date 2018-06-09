  • 7-year-old asks NBA commissioner for earlier tipoff in NBA Finals, citing 'unfair' bedtime

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    With the 2018 NBA Finals on East Coast time, some young fans are voicing concern that they can’t watch the games in their entirety, especially on school nights.

    Riley Roussell, 7, from Pennsylvania, wrote a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressing his concern.

    The letter states,

    “Dear Commissioner Silver, My name is Riley Roussell. I am 7 years old. I love the NBA. Especially the playoffs. My only problem is some games start too late. Sometimes after 9 p.m. My parents make me go to bed while they stay up and enjoy watching it. Can you please make the games earlier for kids on the east coast? Thanks!!”

    Riley is the son of Bucknell University women’s basketball coach Aaron Roussell.

