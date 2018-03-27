0 81-year-old father shoots, kills adult son trying to break into his home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia authorities are investigating a shooting at a home in south Fulton County after an 81-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a man trying to break into his home early Tuesday, police said. It turns out the would-be burglar was the man’s adult son.

>> Read more trending news

The estranged son, identified as Troy Fountain, 56, tried “to make forced entry into the father’s home and was shot one time,” Chattahoochee Hills police Chief Stoney Mathis said. “The son is deceased and the case is under investigation at this time.”

Mathis said Fountain threw a rock through the glass in the front door. Police told WSB-TV that the father shot through the door and hit the son in the head.

>> Related: Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home

Officials have not filed charges against the father, identified as Lance Fountain.

“He had filed a report of his son stealing some things and also previous drug history,” Mathis told Channel 2. “We're trying to determine if it was self-defense and if indeed everything took place the way they say it took place.”

Authorities learned of the deadly shooting in the 3900 block of Cascade Palmetto Highway just after 3 a.m.

Lance Fountain, his wife and an adult sibling of Troy Fountain were in the home during the shooting, WSB reported.

“The father shot one bullet through the door and struck the son in the head.” Details on what led to a fatal shooting we first brought to you as breaking news on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. @wsbtv at 4 pic.twitter.com/90W0pr2VRU — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) March 27, 2018

>> Related: Police try to find parents of two small children left alone in motel room

Chattahoochee Hills and Palmetto police initially responded to the scene due to confusion over the jurisdiction. South Fulton police, which just started providing services Monday, came as well. Ultimately, the case was turned over to Chattahoochee Hills.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.