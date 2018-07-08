0 92-year-old man brutally attacked with brick, pummeled by group, police say

LOS ANGELES -

Police are asking for help to find the people used a brick to attack a 92-year-old man out on his daily walk on the Fourth of July.

>> Read more trending news

Rodolfo Rodriguez was walking on the sidewalk around 7 p.m. and accidentally bumped into a child with her mother, according to KTTV. Rodriguez turned his back to continue walking and was hit by the woman with fists and then a brick. Then three to four other people started stomping on him, according to KCBS.

“I’m just overwhelmed how anybody can do this to a human being at all. He’s 92 years of age. There’s no harm that he meant for you to treat him the way you did,” his grandson Erik Mendoza told KCBS. “That’s the lesson you’re going to give your child, for you to hurt elderly people because they bump into you? I just want to know what was going through her mind.”

A woman who witnessed the attack intervened and confronted the attacker, who made racist comments at Rodriguez, according to KTTV.

“Go back to your country, why are you here, bad things,” the witness told KCBS the attacker yelled at Rodriguez.

The attackers fled when police were called, according to KCBS. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is searching for the five suspects, according to KTLA.

Rodriguez is recovering after suffering two broken ribs and a broken cheekbone, according to KTTV.

A GoFundMe account was setup to help pay for his medical costs.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.