9-week-old Saint Bernard, Officer Donut, sworn in as police comfort dog

GREENFIELD, Mass. - A 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy is in training to become a comfort dog with the Greenfield police so he can help victims and survivors after a crisis.
Officer Donut was sworn in during a ceremony Friday and will train with a human handler and Officer Clarence, a 7-year-old Saint Bernard, who has worked his entire life as a comfort dog and is nearing retirement.
William and Laura Gordon, both lieutenants on the force, are the dog’s handlers. They have worked with Saint Bernards as comfort dogs for more than 10 years.
They have brought dogs to help comfort victims and survivors in the aftermath of Sandy Hook, the Boston Bombing and the Las Vegas shooting, officials said.
