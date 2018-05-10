0 ‘A freak accident': Carrie Underwood talks about fall that left her with 40 stitches in her face

NEW YORK - Carrie Underwood is speaking about the November accident that left her with 40-50 stitches in her face and required surgery on her wrist.

The “American Idol” alum sat down with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show Thursday to talk about her new music, her fitness apparel line and what she says was a freak accident.

“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business,” Underwood said. “So it could have happened to anybody. I say if I'd fallen anywhere else it wouldn’t have been a problem, but there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on, and I missed.”

Underwood made her first public appearance after the fall at the ACM Awards in April. Prior to her performance of her new single “Cry Pretty,” Underwood warned fans that she “might look a bit different,” but no one seemed to notice a change in her appearance.

“In the beginning, I feel like I didn't know how things were gonna end up,” she said. “It just wasn’t pretty.

Underwood said she was alone in the house. Her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, was away and her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, was asleep upstairs.

“I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste. I’m feeling, every day, a little more back to normal.”

Watch Underwood’s “Today” interview in the video below.

