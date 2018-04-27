  • ABBA to release new music for first time in 35 years

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The history book on the shelf continues to repeat itself for ABBA.

    >> Read more trending news

    The group from Sweden announced they will release new music for the first time in 35 years, The Independent reported.

     

    ❤️ #abbaofficial #abba

    A post shared by @ abbaofficial on

    On its Instagram account, the group -- Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad -- wrote that “The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!"

    The group said it recorded two new songs, with “I Still Have Faith In You” to be performed “by our digital selves” in a TV special set to air in December, the Independent reported.

    The virtual “Abbatars” were announced earlier and will form a digital experience -- the band members themselves will not be performing, but the group can be experienced in a concert setting, had previously been announced; and will form the basis of a “digital gig” - meaning the band themselves won’t be performing, but the group can still be experienced in a concert environment, The Express reported.

    The Abbatars’ world tour is expected to take place during 2019 and 2020, the group announced.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    ABBA to release new music for first time in 35 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    James Corden takes ‘Avengers: Infinity War' stars on tour of Los Angeles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car crashes into home: 'It sounded like a sonic boom'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dark chocolate could be good for your brain, vision, pain relief

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cameraman catches Prince William nodding off during service