0 'Roseanne' reboot canceled amid outrage over tweet

Officials with ABC announced Tuesday that network officials have decided to cancel “Roseanne” amid outrage over a tweet from the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, that critics across social media deemed as racist.

Update: 10 p.m. EDT, May 29, 2018: Former top Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett responded to a racist tweet Tuesday by actress-comedian Roseanne Barr that led to the cancellation of Barr’s rebooted TV show “Roseanne.”

In an interview on MSNBC Tuesday night, Jarrett said the incident offered a “teaching moment.”

She said she’s more concerned about racism directed against those who don’t have a support system to help them deal with it.

"I'm fine. I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense. The person who is walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse, or run across the street, or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation -- the talk -- as we call it. As you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day," Jarrett said.

.@ValerieJarrett responds to Roseanne Barr's tweet, saying Disney’s chairman called her before announcing that ABC was canceling the show: "This should be a teaching moment.” #EverydayRacism pic.twitter.com/b0EvA8WAeY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 29, 2018

She also said she supported the cancellation of the show and Disney CEO Bob Iger called her before ABC publically announced its decision to cancel “Roseanne,” according to Slate.

(Original story)

Barr was heavily criticized after she wrote Tuesday in a since-deleted tweet that “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had baby=vj.”

The comment was in reference to Valerie Jarrett, a black woman who previously served as a top aide to President Barack Obama.

#BREAKING: Roseanne producer Wanda Sykes QUITS show after racially charged tweet. pic.twitter.com/ISFWmIc9Kg — ΛᄂIПΛ (@Alina__IV) May 29, 2018

The tweet quickly drew backlash, with critics including the Rev. Al Sharpton calling it racist.

The comparison by Rosanne Barr on ABC of Former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett to an APE is racist and inexcusable. ABC must take action NOW! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

Barr apologized to Jarrett hours after posting her initial tweet as backlash to her comment mounted. She insisted that the tweet was “about (Jarett’s) politics and her looks” but did not address her reference to “Planet of the Apes.”

“I should have known better,” Barr wrote. “Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called Barr’s initial tweet about Jarrett “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” in a statement announcing the show’s cancellation.

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, the company that owns the ABC television group, said in a tweet "there was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

Talent agency ICM Partners also announced Tuesday that the agency dropped Barr as a client, Variety magazine reported.

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” agency officials said in a statement obtained by Variety. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Barr’s on-screen daughter, actress Sara Gilbert, also condemned Barr’s comment, calling it “abhorrent” and adding that Barr’s views don’t “reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.”

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Wanda Sykes, a black comedian who served as a consulting producer for “Roseanne,” announced earlier Tuesday that she would not be returning to the show.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

The "Roseanne" revival, which premiered in March, was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

“Roseanne” originally ran from 1988 to 1997 and focused on the trials of the working-class Conner family.

The first episode of the series reboot garnered mostly positive reviews in March. It was seen by more than 25 million people, with delayed viewing counted in, numbers that are increasingly rare in network television.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

