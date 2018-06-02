  • ABC considering version of ‘Roseanne' without Roseanne Barr, sources say

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ABC executives are reportedly considering bringing back a version of “Roseanne” without Roseanne Barr.

    Talks are preliminary, but sources confirmed talks with the show’s production company, Carsey-Warner, with CNN and the Los Angeles Times.

    >> Read more trending news 

    A rebranded show about Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene, is reportedly being discussed, sources told TMZ.

    Any deal regarding “Roseanne” will be complicated, possibly due to Barr’s contract with Carsey-Werner and her stake in the show, CNN reports.

    ABC officials canceled the “Roseanne” reboot Tuesday after Barr was heavily criticized for tweets stating that Valerie Jarrett, a black woman who served as a top aide for President Barack Obama, was the product of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” 

    >> 'Roseanne' reboot canceled: 'I'm not a racist,' Barr says in tweet

    Barr later deleted the tweet and apologized for her comment, which ABC network officials condemned as “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

    Barr asked fans not to defend her in a since-deleted tweet posted early Wednesday: “guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.”

    >> 'Roseanne' canceled: What is Ambien and what can it make you do?

    Barr maintains that she will fight for the show.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    ABC considering version of ‘Roseanne' without Roseanne Barr, sources say

  • Headline Goes Here

    One dead in shooting at Oregon Culinary Institute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Puerto Rico's empty shoes: Public demands transparency in Hurricane…

  • Headline Goes Here

    U.S. reportedly in early talks for Trump-Putin summit, sources say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver in stolen FedEx truck leads deputies on chase in Denver