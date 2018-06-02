ABC considering version of ‘Roseanne' without Roseanne Barr, sources say

ABC executives are reportedly considering bringing back a version of “Roseanne” without Roseanne Barr.
Talks are preliminary, but sources confirmed talks with the show’s production company, Carsey-Warner, with CNN and the Los Angeles Times.
A rebranded show about Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene, is reportedly being discussed, sources told TMZ.
Any deal regarding “Roseanne” will be complicated, possibly due to Barr’s contract with Carsey-Werner and her stake in the show, CNN reports.
ABC officials canceled the “Roseanne” reboot Tuesday after Barr was heavily criticized for tweets stating that Valerie Jarrett, a black woman who served as a top aide for President Barack Obama, was the product of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”
Barr later deleted the tweet and apologized for her comment, which ABC network officials condemned as “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”
Barr asked fans not to defend her in a since-deleted tweet posted early Wednesday: “guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.”
Barr maintains that she will fight for the show.
I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
