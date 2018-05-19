Acclaimed country musician Margo Price chats up ticket scalper outside own show

ATLANTA - Concert ticket scalpers are often frowned upon by musicians and their fans, but one savvy country musician decided to engage one outside of her own show.
Margo Price and her band performed at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta on Thursday night. Before the show, Price was seen approaching a scalper selling tickets to her show. The interaction was caught on video and posted on Price's Twitter account.
Talking to a scalper selling tickets outside of my show in ATL tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/YDj7sprmli— Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 17, 2018
Pointing to the marquee, Price asked, "Do you know this girl? Is she good?"
The scalper assured Price it's good music. Price promised to return to buy the tickets after going to the ATM.
This month, Price was nominated for artist, song and album of the year by the Americana Music Association for her latest album, "All American Made."
While some noted that the scalper was selling the tickets for $25, which was about face value, scalpers often sell fake tickets.
Georgia has strict ticket resale laws, but authorities admit enforcement is challenging.
