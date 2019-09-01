0 Texas shooting: 5 confirmed dead, 21 injured in Odessa, Midland, police say

ODESSA, Texas -

At least 26 people, five of whom died, were shot Saturday afternoon in Odessa and Midland, Texas, police said. The shooter, a white male in his 30s, was shot and killed by police.

The incident began when a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper conducted a traffic stop, and the man pulled over fired shots, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said in a news conference.

The suspect fled the scene, and at some point abandoned his vehicle and stole a United States Postal Service truck, Gerke said.

It's unclear exactly when and where the suspect shot the victims. Among those shot were three law enforcement officers: a Department of Public Safety Trooper, a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer.

Police eventually shot and killed the suspect.

Update 7:11 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: In a tweet, the Ector County Independent School District confirmed a student in the district was killed in Saturday's shooting.left five people dead and 21 injured in the Odessa-Midland area of West Texas.

"We are heartbroken and outraged by the violence that struck our community and our school district today. We are learning that we have lost friends, family members, as well as one of our students. Our lives have been changed forever," the district said in a statement that was posted on Twitter.

We are heartbroken and outraged by the violence that struck our community and our school district today. We are learning that we have lost friends, family members, as well as one of our students. Our lives have been changed forever... — Ector County ISD (@EctorCountyISD) September 1, 2019

Update 4:18 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, said 13 people were being treated after Saturday's shootings in Odessa and Midland that left five people dead and 21 injured.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Tippin said eight people have had surgery and that seven are in critical condition. The other person died, Tippin told the newspaper.\

Tippin also said two people have been treated and released, according to the Reporter-Telegram.

At a news conference earlier Saturday, Tippin said it was important to keep family members close.

"If you are listening to my voice, grasp onto loved ones and hold onto them and pray for this town and family and victims involved," Tippin said. "This is a scary incident, and no one is guaranteed tomorrow. Give thoughts and prayers to families and victims in this tragic incident."

Update 9:55 p.m. EDT Aug. 31: The suspect used a rifle in the shooting, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Elizabeth Carter told CNN.

The Department of Public Safety Trooper who was shot is in serious but stable condition, Carter said. The Midland police officer and Odessa police officer who were also shot are also said to be in stable condition.

Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Health System in Odessa, said in a press conference that one of the shooting victims is younger than 2 years old. The child was flown to either a Dallas or Lubbock hospital, Tippin said.

Update 7:10 p.m. EDT: At least five people have been killed and 21 injured, including three law enforcement officers, in the shooting, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.

The injured include a Trooper, a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer, Gerke said.

The suspect, who is dead, was a white male in his mid-30s, Gerke said. His name hasn't been disclosed.

The altercation started with a traffic stop conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, police said.

At this time, police believe there was only one shooter.

Update 6:55 p.m. EDT: Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told CNN that one person was killed and 21 others were injured in Saturday's shootings. Two of those injured are law enforcement officers, Morales said.

Midland Memorial Hospital is on lockdown, according to its Facebook page.

Update 6:40 p.m. EDT: Midland police officials have confirmed the shooter has been shot and killed in Odessa, according to a Midland PD Facebook post.

"There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects," the post said.

Originial report: Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in Midland and Odessa, Odessa police said. Authorities advised drivers to get off the roads.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019

A shooter stole a mail truck and is shooting at random people in Odessa, police said. There were also reports of a shooter at the Cinergy in Midland driving a gold or white Toyota truck, Midland police said.

There were early reports of multiple shooters, but police later said they believe there was only one shooter.

