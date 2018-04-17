Actor comedian Harry Anderson of 'Night Court' fame dead at 65

Actor and comedian Harry Anderson, of “Night Court” fame, has died at the age of 65 at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, police confirmed.
"This morning at 6:41 a.m., the Asheville Police Department responded to the home of actor Harry Anderson, where he was found deceased," the police department’s public affairs officer Christina Hallingse told THR.
No foul play is suspected."
Anderson, who was also a magician, was probably best known as Judge Harry Stone on the 1980s sitcom "Night Court.
#BREAKING: #HarryAnderson, #NightCourt star, dies at age 65 https://t.co/qcVsuLnRhV pic.twitter.com/aLiyl6gyL0— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) April 16, 2018
He also appeared on “Cheers,” “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” among other shows.
Anderson was born in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1952 and leaves behind two children.
WSOCTV.com contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}