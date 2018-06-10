Actor Vince Vaughn arrested in California

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested in California early Sunday morning, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
The police department confirmed that Vaughn, 48, who starred in last year’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” was in their custody but did not give a cause for arrest.
According to TMZ, Vaughn was arrested on a DUI charge. He was stopped around 4 a.m. in Manhattan Beach, TMZ reported.
The actor, best known for comedic films such as “Wedding Crashers,” “Swingers,” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” was arrested in 2001 after a bar brawl in Wilmington, North Carolina, E!Online reported.
A request for comment from Vaughn was not immediately returned, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
