Actress Rachel Brosnahan pays tribute to late aunt Kate Spade

Actress Rachel Brosnahan remembered her aunt Kate Spade as “effervescent” on Wednesday, one day after the 55-year-old fashion designer was found dead in her New York City apartment.
The fashion brand Spade founded, Kate Spade New York, confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the iconic designer died.
“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” Brosnahan wrote Wednesday in a post on Instagram. The Golden Globe-winning actress shared a short video of Kate Spade smiling up at her husband, Andy Spade, as the couple danced to mariachi music.
“She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with,” Brosnahan wrote. “She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known.”
Police told The Associated Press that a housekeeper found Kate Spade dead Tuesday morning of an apparent suicide.
“She was effervescent,” Brosnahan wrote. “Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”
Kate Spade is survived by her husband and their 13-year-old daughter.
