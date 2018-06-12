Adults passed out from heroin arrested in a car with two children in back seat

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Police in Marysville, Washington, arrested two people at a gas station Sunday, after investigators say they passed out in their car from using heroin.
Officers found two young children, a 5-year-old and a 7-month-old, asleep in the back seat.
Probable cause documents say officers had trouble waking the adults, Bryce Knapp-Mills and Amber Ingram.
Marysville police say they recovered drug paraphernalia, including pipes for smoking heroin, from the hands of both adults.
Child Protective Services took the children into custody.
Court papers say Ingram told police she did not want to get "dope sick" in front of family, so did not ask for help with the kids.
Marysville police arrested Ingram and Knapp-Mills for investigation of criminal mistreatment.
In court Monday, the deputy prosecutor did not request a probable cause finding to keep them in jail, so a judge released them.
A spokesman for the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office told KIRO-TV by email that the facts presented by police "did not support probable cause for the specific charges they were booked on."
Prosecutors still have the option of filing criminal charges.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
