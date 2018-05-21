Aimovig: New migraine prevention drug approved by FDA

TRENTON, N.J. - If you suffer from chronic migraines, relief is here.
According to The Associated Press, the Food and Drug Administration last week approved Aimovig, a monthly shot that aims to reduce migraines. The drug, developed by Amgen Inc. and Novartis AG, is "injected monthly just under the skin using a pen-like device," the AP reported. Its price tag: $6,900 annually before insurance.
But how does Aimovig work? The FDA said it blocks "the activity of calcitonin gene-related peptide, a molecule that is involved in migraine attacks." Amgen researchers said participants in one study saw their migraines reduced by half and experienced "minor side effects" like colds, the AP reported.
If Aimovig doesn't sound right for you, you're still in luck: Three similar shots and various pills to combat migraines are in the works.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
