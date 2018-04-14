Airstrikes in Syria: Breaking down the firepower

Saturday morning, the Pentagon provided details about the military weapons that were employed in the airstrike late Friday night against Syria.
Missiles were launched from three different areas: the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, and the North Arabian Gulf. Lt Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said 105 missiles were fired by the U.S.-led coalition.
Here is a breakdown:
Eastern Mediterranean Sea: Six Tomahawk missiles were fired from the USS John Warner, and three missiles were fired from a French frigate.
Red Sea: The USS Monterey fired 30 Tomahawk missiles, while the USS Laboon launched seven Tomahawk missiles.
North Arabian Gulf: The USS Higgins fired 23 Tomahawk missiles.
From the air: Two American B-1 Lancer bombers fired 19 joint air-to-surface missile. British Tornado and Typhoon jets combined to shoot eight storm shadow missiles, while the French launched nine SCALP missiles from a combination of Mirages and Dassault Rafales jets.
