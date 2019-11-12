Alabama convenience store clerk swats knife-wielding robber with broom

Police officials in Alabama are trying to identify a man who robbed a Birmingham convenience store while carrying a knife.
While the man grabbed some items as he vaulted over the counter of a Chevron store, the clerk made sure no cash was taken by swatting at the thief with a broom, WMBA reported.
The incident occurred at 1:23 a.m. Oct. 28, AL.com reported.
According to police, the man walked into the store and approached the counter as if he was buying merchandise, the website reported.
The man then pulled out a knife and attempted to jump over the counter, AL.com reported. Aftter the clerk swung the broom, the man fled the store. There were no injuries.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}