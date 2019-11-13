Alabama toddler in critical condition after eating, overdosing on meth; 2 arrested

Two Alabama residents are behind bars after a 3-year-old overdosed on methamphetamine last weekend, authorities said.
According to WBRC and WEIS, Tony Parris, 54, of Gadsden, and Cynthia Lane, 45, of Leesburg, were arrested Saturday after the child discovered and ate the drug while playing with toys, Leesburg police said. Authorities arrived to find the toddler breathing but unconscious, the outlets reported.
The child was rushed to a Gadsden hospital, then taken by helicopter to Birmingham Children's Hospital, the outlets reported. The toddler remains in critical condition, officials said.
Parris and Lane face charges of chemical endangerment of a child, as well as illegal possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, the news stations reported. Parris is being held on $71,000 bond and Lane on $73,000 bond, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
